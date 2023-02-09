Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for numerous offences taking place between 2009 and 2018 following an investigation spanning almost five years. The club has now been referred to an independent commission, who will be able to impose a punishment in due course.

And representatives from all 20 Premier League clubs attended a quarterly summit at the Churchill Hotel in London on Thursday, where Manchester City’s alleged rule breaches were top of the agenda.

Staveley was spotted in attendance along with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly and Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber. Sky Sports have reported that City’s ‘big six’ rivals Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are those leading the calls for serious repercussions against the six-time Premier League champions.

Amanda Staveley, Newcastle United director and Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League look on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham FC at St. James Park on January 15, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man City could face severe sanctions if they are found guilty with a points deduction or relegation a possibility. But a resolution is unlikely to be found quickly given the complex nature and depth of the charges.

But Manchester City appear outwardly confident having released a statement welcoming the independent commission’s review as they feel they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ that supports the club’s innocence regarding the charges.

A Man City club statement read: “The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.