Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for numerous offences taking place between 2009 and 2018 following an investigation spanning almost five years. The club has now been referred to an independent commission who will be able to impose a punishment in due course.

The process is not expected to be resolved quickly and could continue to hang over City for seasons to come. But should the Premier League champions be found guilty, the punishment could be severe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the unprecedented scale of the alleged offences, Man City’s Premier League status could come under threat if their top-flight rivals were to get their way.

Manchester City's Etihad Stadium (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, Premier League clubs will not be involved in the commission's process but City’s ‘big six’ rivals were among those pushing hardest for punishment. The favoured choice among clubs, should City be found guilty, would see them relegated opposed to having previously won titles stripped or being hit with a significant fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Manchester City themselves have welcomed the independent commission’s review as they feel they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ that supports the club’s innocence regarding the charges.

It read: “The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.