Manchester City relegation: Premier League clubs ‘pushing’ for major punishment after charges
Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with over 100 alleged breaches of financial rules and clubs are already pushing for repercussions.
Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for numerous offences taking place between 2009 and 2018 following an investigation spanning almost five years. The club has now been referred to an independent commission who will be able to impose a punishment in due course.
The process is not expected to be resolved quickly and could continue to hang over City for seasons to come. But should the Premier League champions be found guilty, the punishment could be severe.
Given the unprecedented scale of the alleged offences, Man City’s Premier League status could come under threat if their top-flight rivals were to get their way.
According to Sky Sports, Premier League clubs will not be involved in the commission's process but City’s ‘big six’ rivals were among those pushing hardest for punishment. The favoured choice among clubs, should City be found guilty, would see them relegated opposed to having previously won titles stripped or being hit with a significant fine.
But Manchester City themselves have welcomed the independent commission’s review as they feel they have ‘irrefutable evidence’ that supports the club’s innocence regarding the charges.
It read: “The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.
“As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”