Here, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

City to reject approaches for defender

Since Eddie Howe’s appointment as Newcastle United head coach, speculation linking him with a move for Nathan Ake, who he managed whilst at Bournemouth, has grown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has been linked with a sensational move to Juventus (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

However, Football Insider are reporting that Manchester City will reject any approach in January for the Dutchman as they reportedly don’t want to lose the defender in the middle of the campaign.

Ake, 26, has featured just four times in the league this season under Pep Guardiola.

Mitrovic to Juventus links

Former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been linked with a move to european giants Juventus.

Mitrovic has been in sensational form this season for Fulham and The Sun have linked the Serbian striker to a sensational move to Turin.

Mitrovic scored 17 goals in 72 games on Tyneside but has averaged just shy of a goal every two games whilst at Craven Cottage.

Ousmane Dembele links continue

Speculation surrounding Newcastle United and Ousmane Dembele continues to rumble on, however, Eddie Howe’s side have now reportedly been joined by another suitor in the hunt for the Frenchman.

Reports suggest that Juventus may be eyeing a move for the winger whose contract expires in the summer.

An offer is reportedly on the table from Newcastle for Dembele, however, it is likely that the 24-year-old would prefer a move to Italy, rather than to England.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.