Manchester United have submitted a formal bid for Bryan Mbeumo as they look to secure a quick transfer for the Brentford winger.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mbeumo was listed as a top transfer target for Newcastle United heading into the summer transfer window as he scored 20 goals for Brentford during the 2024-25 Premier League season. A total only bettered by Erling Haaland, Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah.

Just days into the initial summer transfer window, reports emerged claiming Mbeumo had chosen Manchester United as his preferred destination. While the news comes as a blow to Newcastle’s chances of landing the winger, any claims of a done deal with Manchester United are premature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Mbeumo is into the final year of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford are in a strong negotiating position as they don’t need to sell and have a one-year extension option that could be triggered.

While Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has spoken openly about the possibility of selling Mbeumo this summer, he warned that any transfer wouldn’t come cheap.

“If the right price — and that’s going to be expensive — is coming, then I’m sure the club will be open to it,” Frank told Sky Sports last month.

Manchester United submit official Bryan Mbeumo transfer bid

According to transfer expert David Ornstein, Manchester United have submitted an initial £45million bid for Mbeumo plus £10million in add-ons. The offer is set to be rejected by Brentford, who value Mbeumo closer to the £62.5million Manchester United recently paid to trigger Matheus Cunha’s release clause at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In paying that fee so early into the transfer window, Manchester United have set a precedent for what clubs will demand for similar calibre players. Both Mbeumo and Cunha are versatile attacking players and just over two months separate them in terms of age.

While Manchester United’s initial bid for Mbeumo is set to be rejected, they will remain in talks over a transfer fee. If Manchester United are to meet Brentford’s £60million+ valuation for Mbeumo, then the deal will get done as personal terms are not understood to be an issue.

The Times have reported Mbeumo will look to earn five-times his £50,000-a-week salary at Brentford should he move to Old Trafford. And The Red Devils appear willing to meet his £250,000-a-week wage demands.

But if Manchester United can’t reach an agreement over a transfer fee with Brentford quickly, the potential transfer risks dragging into the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that could give other clubs Newcastle the opportunity to swoop in.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone.Simply click this linkto join ourNUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United like Bryan Mbeumo - but will look at alternatives

Although Newcastle will monitor Mbeumo’s situation with keen interest, a move to Manchester United still looks to be the most likely outcome.

Newcastle are set to begin contract talks with Alexander Isak ahead of the new season with the view to making him the club’s top earner after a 27-goal campaign. Mbeumo’s reported wage demands are in excess of anything Newcastle would be willing to offer at this stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Magpies are wanting to get business done quickly, a sentiment echoed by head coach Eddie Howe and captain Bruno Guimaraes prior to the transfer window opening. But the upcoming departures of sporting director Paul Mitchell and chief executive officer Darren Eales without replacements currently lined up has cast an air of uncertainty over what was shaping up to be a positive transfer window for the club.

A right-wing addition is a priority for Newcastle, who are open to exploring options abroad given the inflated price tags of Premier League players. Kingsley Coman’s name recently surfaced in relation to a move but talk from Germany of the Bayern Munich winger making a move to Newcastle has quickly been played down by sources on Tyneside.

The club have just announced the free transfer of Antonio Cordero, an 18-year-old winger who has shown real promise in the Spanish second tier with Malaga. But Cordero won’t impact Newcastle’s first team next season as he is set to be sent out on loan. Howe is looking for players ready to make an instant impact in the Premier League and Champions League.

Two years ago, Newcastle prepared for Champions League football with the signings of Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall. While that transfer window has proven to be a success in time, Tonali - arguably the only ‘Champions League ready’ signing - was handed a 10-month betting ban just months into the season. Barnes also picked up a long-term injury while Livramento and Hall didn’t get regular first-team football during their first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to a winger, Howe is also looking for a centre-back with Marc Guehi still a prime target. James Trafford remains top of the list in terms of a goalkeeper addition, while a training goalkeeper will also be looked at to replace John Ruddy.

With Callum Wilson set to leave Newcastle at the end of the month, a back-up striker to support Alexander Isak is also an area the club are looking at.

Howe has stressed that Newcastle have money available to spend this summer after three quiet transfer windows. The club have also been boosted by Champions League qualification and the sales of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly to Atlanta United and Juventus, respectively.