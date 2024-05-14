Manchester United confirm major transfer exit on eve of Newcastle United clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Varane’s current contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and the former Real Madrid man has confirmed that he will leave as a free agent.
Varane moved to Manchester United in 2021 and made his full home Premier League debut against Newcastle United - a match that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side triumph 4-1 against Steve Bruce’s Magpies. However, injury issues have meant Varane has only made 93 appearances for the Red Devils, with 30 of those coming in another injury hit campaign this term.
The World Cup winner released a video on social media confirming his departure and thanked the Manchester United fans for their support during his three years at the club. Varane is not expected to feature against Newcastle United on Wednesday night as he remains sidelined with a muscle injury.