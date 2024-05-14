Manchester United confirm major transfer exit on eve of Newcastle United clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Man Utd transfers: Raphael Varane has revealed he will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has confirmed that he will leave the club at the end of the season. Varane’s current contract at Old Trafford expires at the end of the season and the former Real Madrid man has confirmed that he will leave as a free agent.

Varane moved to Manchester United in 2021 and made his full home Premier League debut against Newcastle United - a match that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side triumph 4-1 against Steve Bruce’s Magpies. However, injury issues have meant Varane has only made 93 appearances for the Red Devils, with 30 of those coming in another injury hit campaign this term.

