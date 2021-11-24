Here is all the latest gossip from St James’s Park:

Santiago Munoz absence

Newcastle United’s only signing on Deadline Day in the summer came in the form of Santos Laguna striker Santiago Munoz.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United's Donny van de Beek may 'snub' a move to Newcastle in order to fight for a place at Old Trafford under new management (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Munoz, because of the comparisons to the character of Santiago Munez in the Goal! films, came to Tyneside with a great sense of supporter-optimism.

After signing an 18-month loan deal with an option to join permanently, hopes were high that the young Mexican could make an impact in the north east.

However, Munoz has yet to make a single appearance for Newcastle United Under-23’s, leaving many fans to ask about his whereabouts - and whether or not his signing was simply a ‘publicity stunt’.

It has now been revealed that following a two-week quarantine in Madrid, Munoz subsequently picked up a muscle-injury whilst getting his fitness levels up, an injury which has kept him out of action.

Many supporters will hope to catch a glimpse of Munoz in the near future and hope that his recovery does not take too long.

Manchester United trio update

Three names that have been strongly-linked with a move to Newcastle are Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek.

The trio have found their playing time at Manchester United decreased significantly this campaign and had reportedly been looking for a move out of Old Trafford.

In Lingard’s case, this appears to still be on the cards as he seeks a fresh challenge away from Manchester United.

However, The Mail are reporting that Martial and Van de Beek are willing to stay and fight for their place under a new manager at Old Trafford.

They report that because of Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer’s departure, the pair now may delay their decision to leave in order to see how they fit into the new manager’s plans.

Newcastle target Trippier

The Mirror are reporting that Eddie Howe is lining up Kieran Trippier as one of his main transfer targets.

Trippier, who currently plays for Atletico Madrid, worked with Howe during their time at Burnley and could come to Newcastle to bolster their defence whilst also bringing a heap of Premier League and international experience to the squad as they battle to avoid the drop this campaign.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.