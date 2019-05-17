Manchester United linked with shock move for Newcastle United midfielder

Manchester United are tracking Sean Longstaff, according to a report.

Longstaff broke into Rafa Benitez's side in the second half of the season after a successful loan at Blackpool last term.

The 21-year-old was handed a chance after manager Rafa Benitez lost Jonjo Shelvey and Mohamed Diame to injuries and Ki Sung-yueng to the Asian Cup.

READ MORE: Sean Longstaff reacts to a memorable debut goal for Newcastle

Longstaff made eight successive Premier League starts and scored two goals for the club before suffering a knee injury in early March.

The Newcastle-born player is working through the summer in an attempt to be fit for the start of pre-season in early July.

Sky Sports claim that Man United are "looking" at Longstaff, who signed a new four-year contract in December.

Newcastle, however, have made it clear that Longstaff is "not for sale".