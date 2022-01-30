Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Magpies set to miss out on Van de Beek

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek is set to join Everton on loan until the end of the season.

Van de Beek had been linked with moves to Crystal Palace and Newcastle United this window, however, it appears that a move to Goodison Park appears to be on the cards.

Van de Beek reportedly turned down a move to the north east because of Newcastle’s perilous position in the Premier League table.

The Dutchman could make his league debut for the Toffees at St James’s Park on Tuesday, February 8.

Bournemouth double swoop

Todd Cantwell of Norwich City is reportedly a target for Bournemouth (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bournemouth are plotting a double transfer swoop to strengthen their squad ahead of their promotion run-in.

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is one of the players eyed by the Cherries with a proposed loan move until the end of the season expected to be tabled for the 24-year-old.

Scott Parker’s side are also reportedly wanting to add Norwich City winger Tood Cantwell to their ranks this month.

Cantwell has seen his game time at Carrow Road limited this season and had been linked with a move to Newcastle United this window, with a fee of around £12m quoted for his services.

Like Woodman, Bournemouth have been linked with a short-term loan move for Cantwell.

Gunners reject Nketiah bids

Arsenal have reportedly rejected two bids from Crystal Palace for striker Eddie Nketiah.

Nketiah is out of contract in the summer and although an agreement on a new deal doesn’t look close for the striker, Mikel Arteta has reiterated his desire to keep the 22-year-old this window.

Newcastle have also been linked with a loan move for the striker who is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad - Bayer Leverkusen have also shown interest in his services.

Dean Henderson reports

Earlier today it was revealed that an agreement between Newcastle and Manchester United for goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be ‘close’.

However, it now appears that a move for the ‘keeper is not a priority for Newcastle as they continue their pursuit of other targets.

