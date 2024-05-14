Manchester United receive major fitness boost as key man set for Newcastle United return
Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Lisandro Martinez could make his return to action against Newcastle United on Wednesday night. Martinez has endured a severely disrupted campaign with injuries meaning he has featured just 11 times in all competitions this season.
A knee injury and then a calf problem means the Argentine has played just four times in the Premier League in 2024 - with a sole 21 minute spell against Brentford at the end of March his only appearance since mid-February. However, Ten Hag has confirmed that Martinez is in contention to feature against Newcastle United:
“I think he will return to the squad,” the Dutchman confirmed. “He's done some sessions with us and we plan for him to be available if this afternoon everything goes right in training. He will return to the squad.”
Much like their opponents, the Red Devils have suffered a great amount of injury issues this season with Martinez just one of a number of sidelined players. Ten Hag went onto reveal that a trio of players, including talisman Bruno Fernandes, will be assessed ahead of kick-off with the 54-year-old unable to confirm who, if any, will feature against the Magpies.
He said: “For some other players we have to see, [Marcus] Rashford, Bruno [Fernandes], Willy Kambwala, if they are fit enough.”
Ten Hag also confirmed that Raphael Varane, who has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, won’t feature at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The former Real Madrid man will leave Manchester as a free agent this summer.