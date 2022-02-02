Here is all the latest gossip and fallout from a busy deadline day at Newcastle United:

Given’s ‘surprise’ at Ramsey snub

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given revealed that he was surprised that no Premier League team made a move for Aaron Ramsey in the January transfer window.

Aaron Ramsey joined Rangers on deadline day (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

To the shock of many, Ramsey completed a deadline day move to Scottish champions Rangers, despite reported Premier League interest from Burnley, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Given, who appeared as a guest on Sky Sports’ deadline day coverage, said: “I am really surprised that no Premier League clubs have looked at him.

“You look at Newcastle, maybe even Everton today. I think he is good enough to play in the Premier League.”

Red Devils ‘blocked’ Henderson loan move

Newcastle’s failed attempts to land Jesse Lingard on deadline day was reportedly not the only move denied by Manchester United on Monday.

The Daily Mail report that goalkeeper Dean Henderson was also denied a loan move away from Old Trafford.

Newcastle had shown an interest in Henderson, however, it was their relegation rivals Watford that made a last-ditch attempt to secure his services.

It is believed that Ralf Rangnick was reluctant to see Henderson leave the club as he is needed as a deputy to David De Gea this campaign.

Newcastle ‘eye’ summer moves for duo

The dust may just be settling on a busy January transfer window, however, reports in the Mirror today suggest that, should Newcastle United survive in the Premier League, then they will revisit bids for two of their winter window targets.

One of these players is Lille’s Sven Botman. Botman was the subject of numerous approaches from the Magpies in January and has admitted that he is excited by the project on Tyneside:

“Everyone says about Newcastle: ‘it's all about money’. But it's a very nice project, if you look at where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain started. I think it would be very nice to be part of that.”

A potential summer move for Benfica’s Darwin Nunez is also being touted with a total outlay of above £70m expected should they land the pair.

