The takeover of Manchester United has entered the next stage this week with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani are the two parties interested in taking over Manchester United from the Glazer Family. Sheikh Jassim’s representatives have visited the club this week and are considering making a second, improved bid with the Glazer Family holding out for more than the initial £4.5billion submitted last month.

It has been reported that the club’s current owners want closer to £6billion and up to eight groups are still set to be seriously interested in purchasing the club. But two are the standouts at the moment.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe will visit Man United on Friday along with his party of Ineos associates as he looks to win the race for the club’s ownership. But there is still no guarantee the Glazers will sell the club to either party outright at this stage as they are yet to accept a bid.

Manchester United were put up for sale by the Glazer Family late last year. On Friday, February 17, a ‘soft deadline’ was given for takeover proposals to be submitted. Proposals were submitted by Ineos and Sheikh Jassim’s representatives.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is the chairman of QIB, one of the leading banks in Qatar, and is the son of the Qatari prime minister. He was also educated in England.

Since Newcastle United’s £305million takeover in 2021, Chelsea have been sold, Liverpool are seeking investors and Manchester United have been put up for sale in what has been described as a ‘ripple’ effect.

Ownership models at Premier League clubs can be quite complicated with different individuals and companies owning different stakes. As a result we’ve combined the wealth of each club’s key stakeholders to reach a reported net worth figure for each side’s ownership model.

Although Sheikh Jassim’s family is worth in the region of £275 billion, only the net worth of the individuals or companies set to have a stake in the club will be taken into consideration.

Here’s every Premier League club ranked from the lowest ownership net worth to the highest, plus where Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe would stand in comparison...

