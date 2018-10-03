Manchester United vs Newcastle United: What time is kick-off, is it on TV and what are the odds?

Newcastle United travel to Old Trafford on October 6 aiming to earn a shock win - which would be their first of the season.

We're seven games into the new Premier League campaign and Rafa Benitez's side sit third bottom without a win.

Usually, a trip to Manchester United is a daunting task, but as years have past, winning at the Theatre of Dreams is difficult but no longer impossible.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Old Trafford is 5:30pm on Saturday, October 6.

Is the match on TV? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The game is live on BT Sports. It will be the fifth time the Magpies have featured in front of the live TV cameras this season having featured against Tottenham Hotspur, Cardiff City, Chelsea and Manchester City already.

How can I follow the Manchester United v Newcastle live?

You’ll be able to follow all the latest updates and team news via the Newcastle United section on the Shields Gazette website.

Who is the referee?

The man in the middle will be Anthony Taylor. His appoitment has caused some concerns among the Newcastle supporters given he grew up just six miles away from Old Trafford.

Taylor's assistants are Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn while Stuart Attwell stands in as the fourth official.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Joselu is likely to start as a lone striker unless Yoshinori Muto is handed his first Premier League start at Old Trafford.

Paul Dummett and Federico Fernandez are in line for a return to the starting 11 after missing the defeat to Leicester City. Salomon Rondon remains sidelined for the next few weeks.

Underfire Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho may opt for a couple of changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Valencia in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Scott McTominay, Juan Mata, Matteo Darmian and Fred were benched for the fixture in midweek.

What is the form of the Manchester United and Newcastle?

Newcastle are yet to record a win so far having faced the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City in their opening five games.

Benitez's side thought the point gained at Crystal Palace two weeks ago was the turning point but Leicester inflicted yet another damning lost on the Magpies.

On the other hand, a lot of speculation has surrounded Jose Mourinho's future this week with rumours of dressing room unrest.

The Red Devils are winless in their previous four games, drawing with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Valencia while Derby County and West Ham United condemned them to defeat.

What are the odds?

Manchester United remain the favourites with odds of 4/9 to win and 10/3 to draw. Newcastle are tipped at 6/1 to grab a surprise result.