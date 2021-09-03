Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo now focused on Newcastle United after Portugal feat

Ronaldo, re-signed by the Old Trafford club this summer, has been released from the Portugal squad after scoring a world record 110th international goal against the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday night.

The forward scored twice at the Estadio Algarve to give his country a 2-1 win. Ronaldo was booked for removing his shirt after his second strike – his 111th for Portugal – and he is suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Azerbaijan. He will also miss Saturday’s friendly against Qatar.

A Portuguese Football Federation statement read: “Cristiano Ronaldo was excused from the stage of the national team this Thursday. The yellow card seen against Ireland, the second in this stage of qualification, forces him to fulfil an official game of suspension, which will happen against Azerbaijan.”

Cristiano Ronaldo.