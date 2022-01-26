Manchester United's staggering Jesse Lingard loan demands 'revealed' as Newcastle United walk away from deal

The Gazette reported today that Lingard, out of contract at the end of the season, had been priced out of a loan move to Newcastle United by his club.

And the Daily Mail claim that the total package, including a “substantial” Premier League survival bonus and Lingard’s wages, would cost Newcastle more £15million.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe insisted earlier this month that the club, now 80%-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was prepared to walk away from deals if the price wasn’t right.

“Absolutely, you have to be in that position,” said Howe. “You have to draw a line in certain situations and say ‘no, we’re not going to pay that money’, otherwise where does the game go? It goes to an uncomfortable place, I think. It’s all about the individual player, and judging each situation on individual merits, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

