Manuel Pellegrini gives his verdict on Miguel Almiron and Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron has been backed to become a success at Newcastle United – by Manuel Pellegrini.

Rafa Benitez's side take on West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening looking for a third successive win.

Almiron, signed from Atlanta United in a deal which could cost Newcastle up to £21million last month, is set to make his fourth appearance for the club, which is 13th in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Isaac Hayden reveals why he wants to leave Newcastle United in candid interview

West Ham manager Pellegrini was asked about Newcastle's form and the signing of Almiron ahead of the game.

Newcastle, beaten 3-0 at St James's Park by Pellegrini's team in December, won 3-2 at the London Stadium last season when Henri Saviet, Mohamed Diame and Christian Atsu.

“I think that in both cases in December and now, Newcastle were in a good moment," said Pellegrini.

"When we went to Newcastle and beat them there, they'd come from a run of three games in a row winning.

“Now, I think they are a more consistent team, a difficult team to score against, because they don’t concede too many chances. They have also won their last two games at home, so they're having a good moment.”

“They also have some new players, like Almiron, who has changed their attacking options a little bit, so we know we are going to have to play a very good game if we want to get points here.”

“Almiron's a player who made very good seasons in America. He's a very good player, and I think he will be successful at Newcastle.”