Manuel Pellegrini on how close Andy Carroll is to a Newcastle United return

Newcastle United could see a familiar face back at St James's Park this weekend.

Striker Andy Carroll, a product of the club's youth set-up, is expected to form part of the West Ham United squad that travels to Tyneside for tomorrow's Premier League clash.

The frontman has been sidelined in recent weeks but, having been on the bench for the Hammers last weekend, could now seal a return to first team action.

Gateshead-born Carroll made 91 senior appearances at St James's Park before departing the club in 2011, sealing a big-money move to Liverpool.

First-team opportunities were hard to come by at Anfield, though, and the striker made the switch to West Ham in 2012.

And he could now be set for a return to Tyneside after manager Manuel Pellegrini hinted at his inclusion in his squad for the game.

The Hammers' boss provided an update on both Carroll and former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere before his side made the journey north.

"Well, Andy is maybe one step forward than Wilshere because he played 45 minutes in the friendly game that we had against Brentford," said Pellegrini.

"Last game he was on the bench, he has worked without any problems this week, same as Jack.

"Maybe they will be in the squad list for tomorrow."

Newcastle, meanwhile, welcomed Jamaal Lascelles and Yoshinori Muto back to training this week - leaving Rafa Benitez with a decision to make on his team selection.