Newcastle have won back-to-back opening day games against Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa and will look to make that a trifecta when they host Southampton on Saturday (3pm kick-off). The opening day of the season is always a hotly anticipated fixture as crowds flock to see their team back in action in hope of catching a glimpse of any new signings.

Eddie Howe could hand competitive debuts to Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula against Southampton, whilst the Magpies will be hoping to have a deal for Marc Guehi signed and sealed before Russell Martin’s side come to the north east. With a pre-season behind them, there will be a whole host of players pushing for a start and some big names could find themselves having to settle for a place on the bench.

Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s Premier League opener against Southampton. Would you like to see this team line up against the Saints? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Nick Pope Pope will begin the season as the club's No.1. He was a big miss last campaign after suffering a dislocated shoulder.

Tino Livramento Livramento impressed in his debut campaign in the north east and may have done enough to become the club's starting right-back - although he will have huge competition from Kieran Trippier to hold onto that starting berth.

Fabian Schar Schar has become one of Howe's most important players and will be very hard to dislodge in the starting XI.