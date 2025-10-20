Former Newcastle United club-record transfer target Marc Guehi will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, Crystal Palace have confirmed.

Marc Guehi will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, just over a year after Crystal Palace turned down a £65million bid from Newcastle United.

Newcastle had identified Guehi as a top transfer target in the 2024 summer transfer window after the defender impressed with England at Euro 2024. Newly-appointed sporting director Paul Mitchell was tasked with negotiating the deal.

The Magpies submitted numerous transfer bids and remained in negotiations with Palace during the final month of the window, but were unable to get the deal over the line despite tabling what was understood to be a club-record £65million offer.

The decision of Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish to turn down a significant fee for a player with less than two years left on his contract at the time was scrutinised internally at Selhurst Park. But the decision was ultimately vindicated when Palace went on to win the FA Cup with Guehi as captain, the club’s first piece of major silverware.

Marc Guehi transfer to Liverpool falls through

Guehi was subject to even more transfer speculation and conversations over the summer, this time with Liverpool making a move and even agreeing a deal worth around £35million for the England international in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

Now Guehi was into the final year of his contract, Palace needed to cash in or risk losing one of their most important players for nothing next sumer. Guehi was understood to be set to join Liverpool only for Palace to cancel the deal due to being unable to sign an adequate replacement, it was even reported head coach Oliver Glasner threatened to resign if Guehi was sold but these were played down by the Eagles boss.

Oliver Glasner confirms Marc Guehi departure

Guehi has captained Palace during the club’s most successful period, something undoubtedly priceless to supporters. But in a PSR dominated world, a player valued at £70million by Crystal Palace just last year, will now leave the club for nothing next summer.

That confirmed by Glasner after Palace’s latest contract efforts proved unsuccessful.

"I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't [want to] sign a new contract, so he will leave next year," Glasner said.

"The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal.

"And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."

Liverpool may well make a move to sign Guehi after agreeing personal terms with the 25-year-old in the summer only for the deal to collapse.

Given Newcastle’s strong interest in the defender previously, they will almost certainly be keeping one eye on the situation though, having moved on from Guehi and signed Malick Thiaw in the summer, that ship may have sailed.

Real Madrid have also recently been credited with an interest in Guehi having made several notable free signings in recent seasons, including Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold.