'Mark Hughes at the helm when he's fit!': Newcastle fans react as Sean Longstaff is ruled out for four months

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff
Newcastle United have announced Sean Longstaff is likely to miss the rest of the Premier League season - and fans have been quick to react.

The Geordie-born midfielder broke into Rafa Benitez's starting 11 at the beginning of 2019, starting the Magpies' previous eight league fixtures.

His impressive run has brought comparisons to ex-Manchester United star Michael Carrick as well as being tipped for a big future on Tyneside.

However, Longstaff's progress has suffered a setback after scans revealed he had sustained knee ligament damage during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United.

And with the former Blackpool loanee having left such a positive impression on Newcastle fans, they are already looking forward to his return.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@dansmith3333: "Gutted for the lad. He’s been a revelation for us since the new year".

@MJLAuthor: "Gutted but excited to see a Shelvey pass with Almiron's pace."

@AngryGhosted: "Newcastle Utd's bad luck continues as usual. One of our best players & he's out injured typical".

@Deepak_Toon: "We're jinxed aren't we? Come back stronger lad. You've got a great future."

@ScottyT9804: "Sean Longstaff will be gutted when he trots out on training ground fully fit in 4 months & sees Mark Hughes #NUFC"

@MonsieurAzri: "Unleash Ki and Jonjo partnership".

@ALSP8: "That's disappointing for the lad but I'm sure he'll build on the experience of first team football and the plaudits he's received and come back better still!"

@Nitramantra: "The lad has been instrumental in getting some much needed results.The lad will hopefully be firing on all cylinders at the start of new season in the Premier League".

@greatnavi: "Such a pity. he was our standout performer! Sure he will come back stronger. Who is going to replace him...Diame?"

@toonarmy_66099: Feel for the lad but hopefully he will come back stronger next season it’s up to his replacement to make sure that’s in the premier league