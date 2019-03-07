'Mark Hughes at the helm when he's fit!': Newcastle fans react as Sean Longstaff is ruled out for four months

Newcastle United have announced Sean Longstaff is likely to miss the rest of the Premier League season - and fans have been quick to react.

The Geordie-born midfielder broke into Rafa Benitez's starting 11 at the beginning of 2019, starting the Magpies' previous eight league fixtures.

His impressive run has brought comparisons to ex-Manchester United star Michael Carrick as well as being tipped for a big future on Tyneside.

However, Longstaff's progress has suffered a setback after scans revealed he had sustained knee ligament damage during Saturday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham United.

And with the former Blackpool loanee having left such a positive impression on Newcastle fans, they are already looking forward to his return.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@dansmith3333: "Gutted for the lad. He’s been a revelation for us since the new year".

@MJLAuthor: "Gutted but excited to see a Shelvey pass with Almiron's pace."

@AngryGhosted: "Newcastle Utd's bad luck continues as usual. One of our best players & he's out injured typical".

@Deepak_Toon: "We're jinxed aren't we? Come back stronger lad. You've got a great future."

@ScottyT9804: "Sean Longstaff will be gutted when he trots out on training ground fully fit in 4 months & sees Mark Hughes #NUFC"

@MonsieurAzri: "Unleash Ki and Jonjo partnership".

@ALSP8: "That's disappointing for the lad but I'm sure he'll build on the experience of first team football and the plaudits he's received and come back better still!"

@Nitramantra: "The lad has been instrumental in getting some much needed results.The lad will hopefully be firing on all cylinders at the start of new season in the Premier League".

@greatnavi: "Such a pity. he was our standout performer! Sure he will come back stronger. Who is going to replace him...Diame?"

@toonarmy_66099: Feel for the lad but hopefully he will come back stronger next season it’s up to his replacement to make sure that’s in the premier league