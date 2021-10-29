LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Newcastle United players huddle ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on October 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are without a win so far this season and will be hoping they can claim a shock victory over Chelsea as they look to kickstart their campaign under their new owners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea currently sit at the head of the Premier League table and have lost only once this season.

The Magpies last win over the West London club came in January 2020, thanks to a last minute winner from Isaac Hayden at St. James’ Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Lawrenson has made his predictions in his weekly piece for BBC Sport, tipping Chelsea for a 2-0 win to keep them top of the league.

He wrote: “Newcastle have played all the teams from 13th to 18th in the Premier League and not beaten any of them, so I really don't give them much hope of getting their first win of the season against one of the title contenders, Chelsea.

“The Magpies have a glimmer of hope in that Callum Wilson is back fit and scoring for them but, even without Romelu Lukaku leading the line, Chelsea should win this comfortably.”

The former Liverpool defender was also joined by Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor and the Aston Villa also predicted a victory for the visitors, but expects Newcastle to score in a 2-1 loss.