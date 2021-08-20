In his weekly predictions piece for BBC Sport, pundit and broadcaster Mark Lawrenson gave his verdict on all the weekend's Premier League games, and tipped Dean Smith’s side to pick up a comfortable 2-0 win.

Expanding on his prediction, Lawro wrote: “Both of these sides lost their opening games and I wonder if Newcastle will stick with the more attacking approach that saw them ship four goals at home to West Ham.

“Aston Villa did not do too much better, conceding three at Watford and leaving their comeback too late, but I am expecting more from them this time, especially at Villa Park.”

Mark Lawrenson reveals Newcastle United score prediction ahead of Aston Villa clash

He continued: “I am mentioning the crowd being back a lot in these early weeks of the season and I think they will make a huge difference to the home form of some sides, including Villa.

“The other thing with Villa's fans is that they will be looking forward to seeing how their new-look side is shaping up. On that side of things, I think we will see Villa improving as their new faces bed in.”

Meanwhile, the 64-year-old's prediction opponent fan for the week, The Wombats drummer and Everton fan Dan Haggis, backed the Magpies to pick up a 2-1 win at Villa Park.

Elsewhere, Lawro tipped the likes of Manchester United, Brentford and Leeds United to pick up wins.