Martin Dubravka desperate to make Newcastle United fans ‘happy’ - after recovering from bizarre blow

Martin Dubravka wants to see Newcastle United claim another victory against Southampton on Saturday - to reward the club’s loyal supporters.

The Slovakian stopper admits that the Magpies look to be safe from Premier League relegation, but he is keen to ensure that Premier League survival is a certainty by claiming three points on home soil this weekend.

Newcastle currently sit ten points clear of the drop zone, and a wain against the Saints will go a long way to securing survival.

But with the south coast side still in danger of the drop themselves, Dubravka is aware that victory is far from a foregone conclusion.

Nonetheless, he’s determined to leave the home support ‘happy’ as the season ticks into its final few weeks.

“It looks like we are safe now, but we were still talking about how the next game is most important for us,” said Dubravka, speaking to BBC Newcastle.

“So now, we are coming to play against Southampton at home.

“It’s going to be a tough game because they are also playing to stay in the league.

“So, it will be another tough game.

“But we are playing at home so we would like to give the reason to the fans to be happy.”

Newcastle will be looking to string together some positive results to end a challenging season, which has seen takeover uncertainty once again dominate the discussion.

But it is important not to forget the fine work done on the field by Rafa Benitez’s side, who showcased their potential during a 1-0 win at Leicester City last Friday.

But while Dubravka will be hoping for a similar result against Southampton. he’ll be hoping for a less painful experience than the one he endured at the King Power Stadium.

After struggling to breathe after claiming the cross, it took some heavy hands from Matt Ritchie to spark the goalkeeper back into action - but he is feeling no ill effects ahead of the clash with the Saints.

“I told Ritchie I couldn’t breathe because I went for the cross,” added Dubravka.

“I couldn’t breathe and he said ‘are you okay?’ - and then he smashed my back!

“No, but I’m okay now.”