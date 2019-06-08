Martin Dubravka is happier than ever at Newcastle United – after playing every minute of every game.

The goalkeeper was the club’s only ever-present in the Premier League last season.

Dubravka played 3,420 minutes of football as the club finished 13th in the division.

That’s 481 minutes more the nearest outfield player – winger Matt Ritchie. And Dubravka, away with Slovakia, is looking forward to a rest before he reports back for pre-season training next month.

Reflecting on his first full season at Newcastle, Dubravka said: "I'm happy. I've had one-and-a-half years here. When I came here, I was a new player (to the Premier League), and now I've played the whole season. Obviously, I want to be in the goal for every game."

Dubravka made his debut against Manchester United soon after joining from Sparta Prague, initially on loan, in January last year.

The 30-year-old – who kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 win – hasn’t missed a league game since then.

"I did not expect that I would be in goal every game,” said Dubravka. “I was waiting for my chance, which came against Manchester United after one week. It was a great debut. I feel that the time has flown."

Asked how he felt after playing a full season, Dubravka said: "Tired! Obviously, I'm very glad I could play every game – I appreciate it.

“I was coming to England as an unknown player. I'm glad that I could be part of a fantastic squad and fantastic dressing room. I'm glad, but obviously was playing every game and some of the games for the national team, so I have a few injuries.”

Dubrava reacted to speculation on speculation linking Juventus with him last month.

“I will not think about it – I just focus on my job here,” said Dubravka. “I have heard some rumours, but I’m not interested in even speaking about it. I was just focused on my job here. What happens in the summer is up to the people in the office.”

Meanwhile, the club’s other three goalkeepers – Karl Darlow, Rob Elliot and Freddie Woodman – face a less certain future at the club.