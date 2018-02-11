Martin Dubravka handed Newcastle debut against Man United

Martin Dubravka will make his Newcastle United debut this afternoon.

Dubravka, signed on loan from Sparta Prague last month, has been handed a start against Manchester United.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Jose Mourinho's side looking for their first home win since October 21.

Florian Lejeune also comes into the starting XI, but on-loan striker Islam Slimani is not involved, having failed to prove his fitness in time.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Shelvey, Diame; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Gayle. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Hayden, Merino, Atsu, Murphy, Joselu.

MANCHESTER UNITED: De Gea, Valencia, Jones, Smalling, Young, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, LIndelof, Rojo, Mata, Carrick, Shaw, McTominay.