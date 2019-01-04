Martin Dubravka has a message for Newcastle fans after Man United mistake

Martin Dubravka has issued an apology to his Newcastle United team-mates and the club’s fans after gifting Manchester United a goal in Wednesday’s defeat.

Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring after Dubravka spilled a free-kick from Marcus Rashford.

It’s very frustrating that I could not make it memorable like last time. I have to say sorry to my team-mates and the fans, because we were trying to get some points from them. Martin Dubravka

And a late strike from Rashford saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side win 2-0 at St James’s Park.

The result left the club just two points above the Premier League’s relegation zone ahead of next weekend’s game away to Chelsea.

Dubravka, outstanding on his debut in last season’s 1-0 win over Man United, has apologised for the error.

“The first goal affected the game,” said Dubravka, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s home FA Cup tie against Blackburn Rovers.

“It was, of course, my fault, because I tried to save it, but unfortunately the ball moved a little bit and I was not able to capture the rebound.

“Unfortunately, we lost the game but we were very close to getting a draw, so it’s disappointing.

“It’s very frustrating that I could not make it memorable like last time. I have to say sorry to my team-mates and the fans, because we were trying to get some points from them.

“We were very compact, we played well and we created a few good chances where we could probably be there and score the goals but, unfortunately, the first goal affected the whole game, and I apologise for that.”

Newcastle have lost eight home games this season.

“I really don’t know why it’s like this at the moment,” said Dubravka. “I don’t think that it’s something different between the away games and the home games in terms of support.

“We have amazing and crazy fans here so they support us everywhere, and of course we would like to pay them back with wins.

“But, unfortunately, we cannot score more than the opponents at home at the moment. The next game is coming quickly though, and hopefully we can go through in the cup, and then we have Chelsea.”

Dubravka is likely to be rested for the cup tie against Blackburn.

“Regardless of the competition, it’s good that we have another game so quickly because you feel much better after this game,” said the 29-year-old.

“Hopefully, we will beat Blackburn, go through in the cup, and then that gives everyone some confidence. Chelsea will be crucial for us, because every game and every point is vital for us.

“We need some points, and to take the positivity we’re getting from away games back to St James’s Park.

“It will be a big test over the next month.

“The fixtures were tough for us right from the beginning of the season, and it’s like that again.

“We knew that we could have taken more points than we have this season, but we have to believe we can beat the top teams.”