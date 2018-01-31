Martin Dubravka heads to Tyneside to complete Newcastle move as Freddie Woodman waits on loan switch

Martin Dubravka is set to join Newcastle United before tonight's transfer deadline.

Sparta Prague, Dubravka's club, today revealed that the goalkeeper had left their training camp in Spain to travel to England.

United manager Rafa Benitez has long wanted to sign a goalkeeper.

LIVE: Newcastle United transfer news

The club missed out on No 1 target Willy Caballero last summer, and the arrival of Slovakia international Dubravka, 29, will allow Benitez to loan out Freddie Woodman for the second half of the season.

Woodman is wanted north of the border by Scottish Premiership clubs Aberdeen and Celtic.

Freddie Woodman

The 20-year-old had a loan spell at Kilmarnock last season.

Speaking last summer, Woodman said: "Wherever I am, I just want to be playing games. I’m at my happiest when I’m playing games, and I feel I need to keep playing games to improve and keep getting better.

"Hopefully, this season brings plenty of games and minutes on the pitch.”