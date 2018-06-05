Martin Dubravka lost for words after committing his future to Newcastle

Martin Dubravka says it's "hard to explain" his emotions after joining Newcastle United on a permanent deal.

The goalkeeper – who spent the second half of last season on loan from Sparta Prague at St James's Park – last week signed a four-year deal at the club.

"It's hard to explain what's in my mind," said the 29-year-old. "When I signed a loan contract in January, nobody knew what would happen in the summer.

"I was waiting for what was going to happen. I'm happy that I'm a Newcastle United player now. I'm looking forward to this journey."

Dubravka, away on international duty with Slovakia, was told the deal was done by manager Rafa Benitez.

"He sent me the message one day before the official news came out," said Dubravka. "He told me that the next day they would do that. I was happy. I was good to know this answer from him."

On Benitez, Dubravka added: "He's amazing. He's the boss. He's a very important person and everybody knows it.

"Everybody in Newcastle probably wants him to stay as long as possible and probably also my team-mates and myself also want him to stay in Newcastle. He helped me a lot."

Dubravka was an unused substitute for Slovakia against Morocco in Geneva last night.

Meanwhile, departing United defender Jesus Gamez has posted a farewell message to the club's fans on Twitter.

"It is time to say goodbye and specially THANK YOU," said the 33-year-old.

"Thank you all for these two seasons, thank you to our fans, to my team-mates to the club and all those who work there for daily support and for making my family and I feel like Newcastle is our home.

"I take back with me a beautiful experience, and a lot of friends and good memories which I will never forget. I will always hold you close."