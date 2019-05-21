Martin Dubravka reacts to speculation about his Newcastle United future

Martin Dubravka has responded to speculation over his Newcastle United future.

The goalkeeper has been outstanding since joining the club, initially on loan, from Sparta Prague in January last year.

Dubravka played every minute of every Premier League game this season as the club finished 13th in the table.

The 30-year-old’s agent, Pavel Zika, claimed in March that Juventus, and a number of Premier League clubs, were tracking the Slovakia international ahead of the summer transfer window.

At the time, manager Rafa Benitez said he was “not worried” about Dubravka, who is under contract at St James’s Park until 2022.

“I’m not really worried about Martin,” said Benitez, who is in talks with the club’s hierarchy about his own future.

“He’s very professional. If he’s doing well, everyone knows he’s a good keeper.

“I can understand that some people are watching him and saying he’s a target for this team or another one.

“I don’t expect any surprises.”

Dubravka – who kept seven clean sheets in his first full season at the club – insisted that the speculation over his future had not been a distraction.

“I will not think about it – I just focus on my job here,” said Dubravka.

“I have heard some rumours, but I’m not interested in even speaking about it. I was just focused on my job here.

“What happens in the summer is up to the people in the office.”

Dubravka – who joined the club on a permanent deal last summer after a successful half-season loan – added that he was “happy” at Newcastle.

“I’m happy here,” said Dubravka, who is resting ahead of Slovakia’s summer internationals.

“I’m playing every week and enjoying myself.”

Meanwhile, Benitez revealed in January that goalkeeper Rob Elliot was available for transfer.

The 33-year-old has a year left on his contract at St James’s Park.