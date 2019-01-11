Martin Dubravka reacts to speculation over his Newcastle future

Martin Dubravka says he’s not looking towards the exit door at Newcastle United.

Dubravka has been outstanding between the posts this season.

And his form in the Premier League hasn’t gone unnoticed around Europe.

Juventus, looking for an experienced goalkeeper to compete with No 1 Wojciech Szczesny, have been linked with a transfer-window move for the 29-year-old, signed from Sparta Prague last summer after a successful half-season loan.

Dubravka, however, says he’s “happy” at Newcastle ahead of tomorrow’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“I’m very happy here,” said Dubravka, who has been named the North East Football Writers’ Association’s Player of the Year for 2018.

“To be honest, I’m completely focused on my job here, and that’s what I’m concentrating on right now.

“I know a lot of people have been asking me if I will stay or not, but I’m happy now and I’m not thinking about any other club.

“For me, I’m just focused 100 per cent on doing my job for Newcastle United and making sure we stay in the Premier League.”

The only goalkeeper Rafa Benitez is prepared to sell this month is 32-year-old Rob Elliot, who last played for the club a year ago.

United are 15th in the division, and two points above the relegation zone after a run of four games without a win.

And manager Benitez is waiting to see if he will be backed in this month’s transfer window.

Dubravka says the players are not distracted by the window.

“We’re not focused on these things, because we cannot do anything about that,” said the Slovakia international.

“We, as players, are just focused on our job.

“We try to train well, listen to what the gaffer says, and try to do it on the pitch.

“Then everything else is up to the manager and the club to see if they bring in players.

“We will see what is going to happen, but what we have to do as players is to keep fighting for the points, because that’s what we need.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Nathan Harker says Tuesday night’s 4-0 Checkatrade Trophy defeat to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light was an “eye-opener” for the club’s Under-21s.

“For 45 minutes, we really held our own and showed we were capable of that standard,” said the 20-year-old.

“But I think the second half was an eye-opener of the standard we need to get to.

“We should be proud of ourselves – two sloppy goals in the first couple of minutes of the second half have cost us, really – but we have to realise that we’ve done a lot better than anyone gave us a chance to do in this competition.

“I think we did really well to stay in the game in the first half.”