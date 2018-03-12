Martin Dubravka reveals how Jamaal Lascelles has made it ‘easy’ for him at Newcastle

Martin Dubravka says playing for Newcastle United’s shout of this world – thanks to the defence in front of him.

Dubravka kept a second successive home clean sheet in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Southampton.

They’re playing with a lot of confidence at the moment – you can see that. They don’t show any stress, and that’s important. Martin Dubravka

The goalkeeper, signed on loan from Sparta Prague, has only faced five shots in the club’s last two Premier League games, and he’s enjoying playing behind Newcastle’s defence.

“They’ve played very well in every game that I’ve been here,” said the 29-year-old.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence at the moment – you can see that. In the last 10 minutes of the game, they were keeping the ball, passing it from one to the other, and, as a goalkeeper, it’s great when you see your defenders like that.

“They don’t show any stress, and that’s important.

“Sometimes, you’re playing in front of defenders who come under pressure and they don’t always deal with it well. That can make it very stressful for you, but that’s not the case here.

“Our defenders have a lot of confidence, and I’m so happy that they’re in front of me.

“They’ve definitely made it easier for me to come in. They take care of the balls that are coming into the box.”

Dubravka believes communication is key – on and off the pitch.

“I try to talk to people – I don’t just want to sit there in the dressing room,” said the Slovakia international.

“It’s important to get to know people. When you’re new in a team, that helps you settle in and to have a good relationship, especially with the four guys in front of you.

“We were all helping each other against Southampton.

“There were only two shots on goal. We’re a team, and we fight for each other. That’s important.”

Kenedy, signed on loan from Chelsea in January, scored twice against Southampton.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: “Both he and Kenedy have proven one thing – the scouting department is working hard and well.”