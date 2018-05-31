Martin Dubravka reveals the one reason why he didn't want to turn his back on Newcastle United

Martin Dubravka has lifted the lid on the reasoning behind his stay at St James's Park.

The Slovakian stopper signed a permanent deal on Tyneside for a bargain £4m after impressing on loan - making him Rafa Benitez's first summer signing.

And Dubravka has revealed that the special relationship he shares with the fans meant he was never going to leave Newcastle.

It's a bond that the keeper has never felt before, and he's delighted to see it continue after he penned a four-year deal at a club he is 'proud' to represent.

That relationship was emphasised in the win over Chelsea, and Dubravka knew then that he couldn't turn his back on the club.

Speaking to nufc.co.uk, he said: "The last game against Chelsea, I've never had that feeling.

"It was something special. I didn't want to walk away, I wanted to stay and enjoy it.

"I'm looking forward to the new season, to sticking together and having the fans with us.

"When I arrived on loan in January, I already knew Newcastle United was a great club with amazing fans.

"The first game helped a lot in a new team. Nobody knew who I was and then suddenly I was playing against Manchester United with my teammates.

"I really appreciate the way the fans supported us, home and away. I've never seen anything like that before.

"They give us energy and that helps us to play well and give 100 per cent. I'm happy that I can be part of that relationship."

The stopper - who is currently away on international duty - was keen to pledge his long-term future to the club and is delighted to be staying on Tyneside.

But now, he is keen to keen to push on into the new campaign.

"I'm very proud and very pleased to be a part of the club and I'm very happy that I have my future here," he added.

"It's hard to put it into words because it's something special. It means a lot.

"I'm very excited for next season. It is a great dressing room with great players who helped me a lot."