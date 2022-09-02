Martin Dubravka's agent posts intriguing response to Newcastle United loan to Manchester United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old goalkeeper completed a season-long loan switch to Manchester United with an option to make the deal permanent.

The summer arrival of Nick Pope at Newcastle saw Dubravka lose his place as Newcastle’s first choice between the sticks for the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t featured in a competitive match since the final match of the 2021-22 campaign at Burnley in May.

The Slovak had been Newcastle’s first choice goalkeeper since his arrival at Newcastle in 2018 but has opted to leave to be Man United’s second choice behind David De Gea.

Following the loan, Dubravka’s agent Cherno Samba posted a photo of himself with Dubravka and voiced his satisfaction of securing a move.

He wrote: “And we keep going! This one means a lot to me!

New Manchester United signing Martin Dubravka signs a contract at Carrington Training Ground on September 01, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images)