Here, we take a look at all the latest gossip from St James’ Park and beyond:

Dubravka injury-recovery ‘coming along nicely’

Steve Bruce has revealed that Martin Dubravka’s recovery from injury is ‘coming along nicely’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Dubravka nursed an injury during the European Championships in the summer and missed all of pre-season when he arrived back on Tyneside.

When asked about updates on the Slovakian’s injury, Bruce said:

“He’s coming along nicely. Thankfully, the wound that was badly infected has gone. He’s hoping he’ll be back on the grass next week, so that’s a bit of good news.”

Dubravka’s potential return is good news for Newcastle who are braced for another goalkeeping change tonight when they face Leeds United.

Two former Newcastle managers linked with Nottingham Forest job

Chris Hughton was sacked as Nottingham Forest boss yesterday as the club sat rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

Hughton’s side picked up just one point from their first seven games of the campaign as their search for a new manager begins again.

Some familiar faces have been linked with the vacancy, including two former-Newcastle United managers and one former player.

According to the bookies, Jonathan Woodgate, Alan Pardew and Sam Allardyce could all potentially be making the move to the City Ground.

Pundit delivers verdict on Newcastle’s chances against Leeds

Both teams go into tonight’s clash still yet to win a game in the Premier League this season.

Bruce as been facing mounting pressure following fan chants against him at recent games and former-Newcastle coach Mark Lawrenson does not believe things are about to get any easier for the Magpies boss:

“Neither of these teams have won yet, but it is Newcastle I worry about more,” Lawrenson wrote.

“I look at the way Leeds are playing and think results will turn around for them soon, but that is not the case for Newcastle.

“Magpies boss Steve Bruce is already under pressure and that is only going to increase if things go badly for them on Friday night. Being without their best striker, Callum Wilson, because he is still injured is not going to help.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.