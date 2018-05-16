Massadio Haidara posts five-word farewell to Newcastle

Massadio Haidara has posted a brief farewell message after leaving Newcastle United.

Haidara, signed from Nancy in January 2013, made his 54th and final appearance for the club in Sunday's 3-0 win over Chelsea.

Massadio Haidara, top, celebrates a goal with former United team-mate Georginio Wijnaldum

The 25-year-old – who is out of contract this summer – came off the bench late in the game.

Haidara posted a message on social media site Instagram, which read: "Thank you for everything @nufc."

The former France Under-21 international's career at St James's Park was interrupted by a series of injuries.

And Haidara came close to joining Saint-Etienne last season, but a proposed moved to the Ligue 1 club broke down.

The defender's only start this season came in January's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea at St James's Park.

Haidara spoke to the Gazette about his "frustrations" in March last year.

"There are many players here with the same frustrations because we are not playing,” said Haidara. “This is a problem when a team has so many good players. We have a big squad, a quality squad.

“But every player must keep pushing. If we all do that we will get better as a team.”