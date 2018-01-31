Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players mark in Burnley draw?

Newcastle United let yet more home points slip, this time with Burnley grabbing a late equaliser.

But how did United rate? Liam Kennedy has his say...

Newcastle United XI

Karl Darlow - Very little to do bar pick the ball out of the net... 6

DeAndre Yedlin - Always an outlet going forward, caught napping a few times going the other way. But nothing new there... 6

Jamaal Lascelles - Towering header for the game's opener. Solid performance under some intense pressure... 6

Debutant Kenedy cracks off the post

Ciaran Clark - Showed composure bringing the ball out of defence but struggled with some of Burnley's high, direct stuff... 6

Paul Dummett - One mistake near the end masked what was an otherwise impressive show... 7

Mo Diame - Looking just like the player United thought they were signing last season... 7

Mikel Merino - Struggled to make much of an impact. Visibly tired as game went on... 5

Christian Atsu - Little to no impact. Didn't stop him trying but energy and graft did not make up for his lack of end product... 5

Ayoze Perez - Literally never stopped running. Chased everything. A real thorn in the Clarets' side... 7

Kenedy - A lively debut for the new boy. At the heart of everything positive United produced in the final third ...8

Joselu - Put some shift in but two vital misses, one from the spot, could have put this game to bed for Newcastle ....6

Subs

Jacob Murphy (for Atsu 64) - One or two late breaks came to nothing ...6

Matt Ritchie (for Kenedy 72) - Brought on to hassle. Did just that ...5

Dwight Gayle (for Perez 85) ...N/A

Not used: Freddie Woodman, Javier Manquillo, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey.

Yellow: Yedlin

Red: None

Goals: Lascelles 65

Burnley XI: Nick Pope, Charlie Taylor, Jack Cork, Ben Mee, Ashley Barnes, Jeff Hendrick Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 83), Ashley Westwood (Sam Vokes 70), Phil Bardsley, Kevin Long, Scott Arfield (Aaron Lennon 60).

Not used: Matthew Lowton, Fredrik Ulvestad, Nahki Wells, Anders Lindegaard.

Yellow: Barnes

Red: None

Goals: Vokes 84

Referee: Simon Hooper - Got most of the games' big calls spot on ...6