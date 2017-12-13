Match ratings: How did Newcastle United's players rate in Everton defeat?

Newcastle United failed to stop the rot against Everton - falling to their seventh defeat in eight courtesy of Wayne Rooney's first-half strike.

But how did the Magpies players rate in the loss? Liam Kennedy has his say...

Newcastle United XI

Karl Darlow - Spilled Aaron Lennon's header for the opener. His errors are proving very costly... 5

DeAndre Yedlin - One of United's brighter sparks. Got down the right at will. Covered defensively too. Put in some shift... 7

Jamaal Lascelles - A solid enough return for the skipper... 6

Florian Lejeune - Looks a lot better player with his captain alongside him... 6

Javier Manquillo - Tested very little defensively but was a constant outlet on the left... 6

Mikel Merino - One rasping effort off the inside of the post. Much more lively on the night... 7

Jonjo Shelvey - Still not the influence Newcastle need him to be. Gave the ball away far too much as well... 6

Matt Ritchie - Sacrificed for pace in the second period. Good first-half, hit the post with a cracker. Second was much more flat... 6

Mo Diame - Jeered as he departed the game on 66. Wasteful in possession... 5

Christian Atsu - Lively enough on either wing, produced very little end product mind... 6

Dwight Gayle - Given little of note to feed off. Difficult night for a striker who thrives on service... 6

Subs

Joselu (for Diame 66) - Brought on to add height. Some neat link up play.... 6

Rolando Aarons (for Ritchie 73) - Didn't really make much of an impact...5

Ayoze Perez (for Merino 86) ...N/A

Not used: Rob Elliot, Ciaran Clark, Isaac Hayden, Jacob Murphy.

Yellow: Shelvey 43, Merino 56

Red: None

Goal(s): None

Everton XI: Jordan Pickford, Morgan Schneiderlin, Ashley Williams, Wayne Rooney (Tom Davies 76), Aaron Lennon (Nikola Vlasic 61), Cuco Martina, Idrissa Gueye, Gylfi Sigurdsson (Phil Jagielka 84), Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mason Holgate, Jonjoe Kenny.

Not used: Joel Robles, Michael Keane, Oumar Niasse, Ademola Lookman.

Yellow: Holgate 48

Red: None

Goal(s): Rooney 27

Referee: Martin Atkinson - Decent night for the West Yorkshire whistler. Little of controversy... 6

Attendance: 51, 042