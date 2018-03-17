Matt Ritchie gives his view on Newcastle's training camp in Spain

Matt Ritchie says Newcastle United's players are determined to keep their destiny in their own hands.

Ritchie and his team-mates take on Royal Antwerp in a friendly in Spain this afternoon.

And 13th-placed Newcastle return to Premier League action on March 31 when Huddersfield Town visit St James's Park.

The club is four points above the relegation zone following yesterday's fixtures.

"You've seen throughout the season that it's so tight," said Ritchie, who has scored in the club's last two home games.

"One win or one defeat changes the table so much. We can only control what we can control, and we need to make sure that we are prepared and ready for Huddersfield. Hopefully, we can get three points then."

Matt Ritchie

Benitez took his players to Spain after United were left with a 21-day break after the 3-0 win over Southampton last weekend.

"It's been really good," said Ritchie. "We've come away for some better weather, for a good pitch and it's been really successful.

"We've got this break on the back of the back of a good run of results. We've got an opportunity where we can keep working, do some training out on the pitch here in the Spain, play a game then have a bit of a breather and go again against Huddersfield."

Newcastle have only been beaten by Manchester City and Liverpool since Christmas.

"We're on a good run but we need to continue that," said winger Ritchie.

"After beating Southampton, we've given ourselves a little gap over the bottom three, but we want to keep winning and pick up points so hopefully safety will come with that."