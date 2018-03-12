Matt Ritchie reacts to Newcastle's win over Southampton, his goal – and THAT celebration

Matt Ritchie told of his joy after helping Newcastle United climb up to 13th in the Premier League.

Ritchie netted in Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton at St James's Park.

Loan signing Kenedy also scored twice in the victory, which put five points between the club and the relegation zone.

Ritchie's second-half strike put the game beyond Southampton.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey rolled the ball to the winger in space just outside the box, and Ritchie squeezed a low shot between goalkeeper Alex McCarthy and the left-hand post.

"I didn't catch it as well as I wanted to, but luckily enough, it was right in the corner," said Ritchie.

"It snuck in there. The third goal's so important. We saw that at Bournemouth, where, when it's 2-0, it's a dangerous scoreline, because you're expected to go on and win, but if they nick one, you never know.

"I was delighted to get the goal and most importantly the three points."

Ritchie kicked a corner flag over as he celebrated the strike, which followed his home winner against Manchester United last month.

Asked about his celebration, Ritchie told NUFC TV: "Scoring a goal's the best feeling in the world."

Meanwhile, Ritchie was today recalled to the Scotland squad by new manager Alex McLeish for this month's friendlies against Costa Rica and Hungary