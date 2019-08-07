Matt Ritchie responds to Newcastle United unrest and defends 'honest' Mike Ashley
Matt Ritchie has responded to unrest among supporters at Newcastle United – while defending ‘honest’ owner Mike Ashley.
Speaking to talkSPORT, the Magpies’ winger has offered his take on the unrest among supporters – with a boycott of the club’s Premier League opener with Arsenal planned.
"I don’t understand the unrest, I’ve got to be honest,” he said.
“The club has gone out, we’ve spent money, we’re pushing and trying to compete with the teams we can compete with.
“You have to be real. To compete at the top of the Premier League now, is mega, mega, mega money and I think the owner has been honest in his interviews in the press and said that he can’t go and compete with them,
“He’s been up front with that and to do that [compete], he’d have to sell the club.
“For me, we have to all be in this together.”