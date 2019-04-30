Matt Ritchie reveals Newcastle United's key ambition ahead of Liverpool clash

Matt Ritchie is targeting back-to-back wins from Newcastle United’s last two games.

Rafa Benitez’s side are 13th in the Premier League ahead of Saturday night’s final home game of the season against Liverpool.

Benitez spoke to his players last week about the need to carry on after securing their Premier League status.

And Ritchie and his team-mates claimed a point at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, where Brighton and Hove Albion came from behind to draw 1-1.

“I think a few of the lads had knocks,” said Ritchie.

“There were three of us carrying knocks and niggles and things. I think that played a part late in the game, but it’s no excuse.

“We pride ourselves on defending well, and we didn’t do that second-half. I don’t think it was down to our defending, it was more down to how we kept the ball. We kept turning the ball over. It was so frustrating. We didn’t really get out and get a foothold in the second half.”

Liverpool, second in the league, need to win to be certain of taking the title race to the final weekend of the season.

Asked what United’s ambitions were for the final two fixtures, Ritchie said: “Keep trying to maximum points.

“We’ve got a fantastic game on Saturday night against Liverpool at St James’s Park. It’s the last home game of the season, and I’m sure it’ll be a fantastic atmosphere.”

Ritchie scored Newcastle’s winner against league leaders Manchester City in late January.

And Ritchie is looking for the team to end their home campaign on a high by claiming another big scalp.

“Hopefully, we can put on a show, put on a performance, and get something from the game.

“Then the game away at Fulham, which we’ll look to get points from.

“It’s down to us what we achieve in the next two games. There won’t be any let up in the dressing room.”

“Every game we go into, especially at home, we look at take points from and target and it won’t be any different. It’ll be a good occasion, and hopefully we can make it a memorable one.”