Matt Ritchie reveals what REALLY happened between him and Jamaal Lascelles at Newcastle

Matt Ritchie has spoken about his training ground bust-up with Jamaal Lascelles.

Ritchie clashed with Newcastle United's captain ahead of last month's home defeat to Chelsea.

Jamaal Lascelles.

Lascelles had also disagreed with Rafa Benitez during a heated build-up to the Premier League game.

READ MORE: Salomon Rondon addresses a ‘difficult’ situation for Newcastle

Ritchie has spoken about his "difference of opinion" with Lascelles, who is a doubt for tomorrow's game against Crystal Palace with an ankle problem.

"We had a difference of opinion and a discussion about it – a lively discussion,” Ritchie told the Daily Star.

“Jamaal and I are two of the more vocal characters, very similar in the way we train and conduct ourselves.

“It was something which got overheated, but it was nothing personal, and 20 minutes later, everything was fine.”

Newcastle are second-bottom ahead of their visit to Selhurst Park.

Ritchie, however, still believes that the club can improve on last season's 10th-placed finish.

“We didn't overachieve last season,” he said. “We had a good year, and are proud of what we did, but no-one in the dressing room is deluded.

“We don’t think just because we finished 10th, we’ve made it. No way.

“We still believe in ourselves and while we’ve struggled for points so far, we’re ambitious and aim to improve on last season.”