Mauricio Pochettino ready to leave NINE Tottenham players out against Newcastle

Mauricio Pochettino is considering leaving Harry Kane and his World Cup stars OUT of his starting XI against Newcastle United.

Tottenham Hotspur take on Rafa Benitez's side at St James's Park on Saturday on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

However, Pochettino is reluctant to field those players, including Harry Kane, who went to this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Pochettino, concerned about the amount of rest they have had, doesn't want to risk them suffering injuries due to fatigue.

“It would be better for these players to miss the first one or two games than to play and end up getting injured and missing more games further down the line," said Tottenham's manager.

“It’s a massive challenge for these players to get fit in time for the Newcastle game. Almost impossible.

“If we feel it's too much of a risk to play these players then, no matter how much work they have been doing, we will not play them."

Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier,Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele and Hugo Lloris could all be left out of Pochettino's starting XI as well as Kane.