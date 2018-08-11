Mauricio Pochettino says it took a 'massive effort' for Tottenham to beat Newcastle United

Mauricio Pochettino lavished praise on his players after they beat Newcastle United.

The Spurs boss resisted the temptation to rest some of his World Cup stars - including goalscorers Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli, as well as Harry Kane - in the season opener at St James's Park.

Such a decision meant that some of Pochettino's starting line-up had only returned to pre-season training on Monday, but it was a risk that reaped rewards as Spurs started the Premier League campaign with three points.

And the Tottenham boss was keen to praise his players for their 'massive effort' in the triumph over Newcastle - while also praising the Magpies who he believed showed 'great quality' during the clash on Tyneside.

"It was a game that, in the beginning of the season, is always difficult," he admitted.

"Newcastle showed a lot of energy and great quality and it was a difficult opening for us.

"With all the circumstances it was a massive effort and i’m so proud. The three points was important for us and if you consider all the circumstances our players deserve massive, massive credit for the victory."

Pochettino had been expected to be without as many as nine of his side for the game, but only Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier were not named in the opening day squad having jetted off to this summer's World Cup.

Trippier, Pochettino confirmed, is fit and available for selection while Rose has been heavily linked with a move to PSG in recent days.

And the Spurs boss admitted that he was pleased with the condition his international stars returned in, and the commitment shown by his entire squad.

"Many of the players arrived in good condition and I was very happy with that," he admitted.

"There were many good performances from players who were very professional during their holidays, but I thought all the squad showed their commitment to the club and the team.

"I feel so proud about that."