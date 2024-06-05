Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare for a hectic summer transfer window.

Crystal Palace are rapidly closing in on their first summer signing as the Eagles look to fend off interest from Newcastle United and several other Premier League clubs for two key players.

After overseeing an impressive final two months to the season following his appointment as successor to Roy Hodgson, Palace manager Oliver Glasner will head into the summer transfer window looking to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from the former England boss. The likes of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham and Lazio’s Japanese international midfielder Daichi Kamada are both said to be on Glasner’s radar - but it is a La Liga star that should secure a move to Palace over the coming days after undergoing a medical at Selhurst Park.

Palace are making rapid progress on a deal for Barcelona defender Chadi Riad, who has just returned to the Catalan giants after spending a successful season-long loan spell with La Liga rivals Real Betis. The twice-capped Morocco international made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Seville-based outfit - but the centre-back is now set to test his ability in the Premier League after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported Riad has undergone a medical with Palace after the Eagles agreed a deal that could cost them £14m if certain criteria in the agreement are met.

Glasner will hope to continue strengthening his squad during the close-season as he prepares for his first full season in charge of the Eagles - but there will also be a desire to fend off interest in key duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. The attacking duo are believed to be on the radar of the likes of Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea after becoming two of the Premier League’s most exciting players during their time at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle were reported to have ‘a strong interest’ in Olise, Eze and Palace team-mate Marc Guehi - although the Magpies ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations means they may have to limit their expectations over reaching an agreement with their Premier League rivals over a deal for one of the trio.