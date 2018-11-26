Medical emergency delays Newcastle kick-off time

Kick-off time at Turf Moor has been put back due to a medical emergency.

Newcastle's United's televised game against Burnley will start 30 minutes later at 8.30pm.

The emergency did not involved a player or member of staff from either club.

A statement from Burnley on Twitter read: "Kick off at tonight's game will be delayed by 30 minutes, due to a medical emergency in the players' tunnel.

"Neither team or their staff are affected. The person involved has been taken to hospital in a conscious state."

Newcastle, 15th in the Premier League, are looking to record a third successive victory.