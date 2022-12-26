Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi ‘couldn’t agree more’ with what he saw at Leicester City
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi was keen to praise the players and fans following a big Boxing Day win at Leicester City.
Newcastle strolled to a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium thanks to first half goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton. The three points takes Eddie Howe’s side up to second in the table as they secured a sixth straight Premier League win.
Following the match, Newcastle posted a photo of the players celebrating in the dressing room along with the caption: “What a team!”
And Ghodoussi promptly replied, stating: “Couldn’t agree more . Also a big thank you to our traveling supporters….you rocked the king power stadium.”
3,300 travelling supporters packed into the King Power Stadium to watch The Magpies claim their fourth away win of the season - three of which have been by a three goal margin. Next up for Newcastle is a New Year’s Eve