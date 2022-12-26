Newcastle strolled to a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium thanks to first half goals from Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton. The three points takes Eddie Howe’s side up to second in the table as they secured a sixth straight Premier League win.

Following the match, Newcastle posted a photo of the players celebrating in the dressing room along with the caption: “What a team!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Ghodoussi promptly replied, stating: “Couldn’t agree more . Also a big thank you to our traveling supporters….you rocked the king power stadium.”