Mehrdad Ghodoussi's message to England's Newcastle United contingent after Iran win

Trippier played the full 90 minutes in Doha, while Wilson came off the bench to set up a goal for Jack Grealish on what was his first international appearance for more than three years.

Reflecting on the win, England manager Gareth Southgate said: “To win by that margin, to play as we did for the majority of the game, I’ve got to be really happy. But we shouldn’t be conceding two goals at that stage, and we’ll have to be right on our game against the (United) States. It’s a great start, but we’re going to have to be better.”