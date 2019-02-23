Miguel Almiron handed Newcastle United start as Rafa Benitez keeps Sean Longstaff in his starting XI

Miguel Almiron's been handed his first Newcastle United start.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Huddersfield Town, the Premier League's basement club, at St James's Park this afternoon.

And Almiron, signed from Atlanta United last month in a club-record deal, will make his full debut.

READ MORE: Ayoze Perez reveals why he has turned off his Twitter notifications

The 24-year-old midfielder replaces Christian Atsu in Benitez's team. Atsu is among the substitutes.

"The amount of trust the fans, the other players and the coach have put in me makes me really happy," said Almiron. "I’m just really grateful to them all."

Meanwhile, fit-again midfielders Mohamed Diame and Jonjo Shelvey have not made the bench.

“At the end, you have to make decisions," said Benitez, United's manager. "It's a dilemma, I know that. You have to decide which players have to be in the squad and players who have to wait, and it's not an easy decision.

“Sometimes it's the worst thing that you have to do, because you can see them training and they're doing well. But still you have to decide, that's it."

Benitez's side are 16th in the Premier League with 12 games left to play.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Longstaff, Almiron; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Dummett, Ki, Kenedy, Manquillo, Joselu, Atsu.

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN: Lossl, Smith, Hogg, Bacuna, Kachunga, Mooy, Lowe, Depoitre, Jorgensen, Schindler, Puncheon. Subs: Hamer, Kongolo, Billing, Grant, Mounie, Stankovic, Haderjonaj.