Miguel Almiron has a message for Newcastle United fans ahead of his home debut

Miguel Almiron is relishing his first appearance at St James's Park.

Rafa Benitez is considering handing Almiron, signed last month from Atlanta United in a club-record deal, a start against Huddersfield Town this afternoon.

The midfielder came off the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this month and started last weekend's friendly against CSKA Moscow in Spain.

Reflecting on his debut at Molienux, Almiron told the matchday programme: "I was really happy that day. it's always been a dream for me to play in Europe and England. Now what's important is just to work hard and help my team-mates.

"It was really exciting when I came on. The Newcastle supporters are great, and I just want to pay them back for their support on the field.

Miguel Almiron.

"I was very anxious to get on the pitch and meet the fans. Now we have a home match, of course, so I'm really looking forward to see the fans' response at home."

Almiron was Benitez's No 1 target in last month's transfer window.

And the 24-year-old has been overwhelmed by the support he has had since arriving on Tyneside.

"The amount of trust the fans, the other players and the coach have put in me makes me really happy," said the Paraguay international. "I’m just really grateful to them all."

Newcastle are 16th in the Premier League and a point above the relegation zone.