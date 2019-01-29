Miguel Almiron heading to Tyneside to sign for Newcastle United

Miguel Almiron's heading across the Atlantic to join Newcastle United.

The club has agreed a deal, which is subject to a medical, with Atlanta United for the 24-year-old, who will discuss personal terms on Tyneside.

Atlanta had been looking for upwards of £20million for the player, earmarked as a No 10 by Rafa Benitez, who yesterday made clear his frustration at the club's efforts in the transfer market.

Newcastle reportedly bid around £16million for the Paraguay international, who helped Atlanta win the MLS Cup last season.

The proposed deal could see the club break its transfer record, the £16million fee for Michael Owen in 2005.

Relegation-threatened United take on Manchester City at St James's Park tonight.

Fans had been planning to protest against owner Mike Ashley, who, up to now, had seemingly been reluctant to invest in the squad in this window.